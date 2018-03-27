Cub Swanson Details How UFC Offered Him Frankie Edgar Fight

It’s a wild time in the MMA bubble and to prove that statement, Cub Swanson’s decision to re-sign with UFC went unnoticed.

However, that all changed once it was announced by the UFC that he was booked to rematch Frankie Edgar at the upcoming UFC Fight Night 128 event.

It turns out that Swanson and Edgar have something in common which is the fact that they both lost to #1 contender to the featherweight title, Brian Ortega.

Swanson found out what it’s like to be on the wrong end of a submission hold by Ortega, who is known as a submission artist that ends up getting him the win.

As seen in the main event of UFC Fresno last December at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, Swanson tapped out to Ortega’s guillotine.

Moving along to UFC 222, Edgar suffered a devastating loss to Ortega. Swanson recently revealed in an interview how his new contract and the booking of the Edgar fight went hand-and-hand.

“It was pretty crazy. Pretty much everybody got in touch with my manager. From there it was really seeing what I felt I was worth, and we had a lot of good offers,” revealed Cub on a recent edition of The MMA Hour (transcript courtesy of MMA Mania). “Then I had to decided like, where my passion was at. When it came down to it, UFC just felt like home. So I was just wanting to see if they would bump my offer a little bit,” he added “So literally that same day I had the discussion with my manager, they called and said ‘We’d like to give you a little bit of a better offer, but we want you to take this fight. So I asked, ‘Which fight?’ And when they said Frankie, I said ‘Let’s do it.’”

UFC Atlantic City is set to take place on April 21, 2018, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.