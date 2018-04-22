Cub Swanson Releases Statement After Loss To Frankie Edgar

Things did not go the way that Cub Swanson wanted in his latest fight.

As seen in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC Atlantic City (April 21, 2018) at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on FOX Sports 1, former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar picked up a decision win over Swanson.

This marks the second time that the two fighters have fought each other with Edgar winning both bouts. If you recall, back at UFC Fight Night 57 in November 2014, Edgar scored a fifth-round submission win over Swanson.

However, coming into their second meeting, Swanson believed that he could write the wrong of that loss. That was not meant to be as seen in the fight.

This is Swanson’s second straight loss as he previously lost to #1 contender Brian Ortega, who is slated to challenge Max Holloway for the featherweight title at the upcoming UFC 226 pay-per-view event in July, back in December at a Fight Night event.

After that loss, he decided to test out free agency but decided it was the right thing to re-sign with the UFC.

Swanson took his to his official Instagram account to issue the following statement on the loss, which you can read here: