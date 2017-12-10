Cub Swanson Had An Interesting Reaction To Being Choked Out By Brian Ortega

Cub Swanson found out what it’s like to be on the wrong end of a submission hold by Brian Ortega, who is known as a submission artist that ends up getting him the win.

As seen in the main event of UFC Fresno on Saturday night at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, Swanson tapped out to Ortega’s guillotine.

Following the fight when talking to media reporters, Swanson noted that Ortega’s finishing ability is pretty scary. Keep in mind that this comes from a fighter who’s been around the block in this game.

“I felt like I was going to die,” Swanson said at the post-fight news conference (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting).

Coming into this fight, Swanson was a four-fight win streak into the bout. He noted at the press conference that he felt “100 percent” he was winning the fight up until the moment the bout got away from him.

“It was awesome as far as feeling my flow out there and being a little more calm and picking my shots,” Swanson said. “I felt like I was picking him apart.” “It was getting tight and then loosening up, getting tight and then loosening up,” Swanson said. “He was making adjustments, I was fighting it. I was doing all the things I needed to do to create space. Luckily the bell rang, but I felt like I was going to get out. We know once I started touching him up he was going to get desperate and start to go for stuff, and he’s big and long, and it was tricky,” Swanson said.

Some fight fans might not know this, but the bout was the last of Swanson’s UFC contract. Although he didn’t want to talk about his future plans, he did know one thing, which was that his fight was one that got away.