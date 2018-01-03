Cris Cyborg Says She Agreed To Fight Megan Anderson Next Month

Cris Cyborg just successfully defended her UFC featherweight title for the very first time, scoring a decision victory over Holly Holm this past weekend (Dec. 30, 2017) at UFC 219, but it looks as if she may be getting right back into training camp.

Earlier today (Jan. 3, 2018), the Brazilian took to her official Instagram account to announce that she has agreed to fight Megan Anderson at UFC 221 on Feb. 10, 2018 in Perth, Australia.

Anderson, the reigning Invicta FC featherweight champion, is currently riding a four-fight winning streak that includes victories over Amber Leibrock, Amanda Bell, Peggy Morgan and Charmaine Tweet.

Cyborg and Anderson were originally scheduled to meet at UFC 214 last July, but Anderson was forced to withdraw due to personal reasons.

The bout has not yet been confirmed by the UFC, but it would likely serve as the event’s co-headliner, as UFC 221 is set to be headlined by a middleweight title fight between champion Robert Whittaker and Luke Rockhold.