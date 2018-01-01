Cris Cyborg Reveals Plans For Next Opponent

UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is still on top of the mountain.

As seen in her latest fight, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm suffered a unanimous-decision loss to Cyborg in the main event of UFC 219 on Saturday, December 30, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on pay-per-view.

Following the fight, she is allowing other people to praise her rather than doing it herself and where she fits as the greatest of all-time among female fighters.

“I never think like that,” Cyborg said when asked whether her win over former women’s bantamweight champ Holly Holm solidified her status as the world’s greatest. “I let my fans think about that. I just have to keep training and keep learning, because the girls are going to beat me, and I have to be ready.”

The UFC champ wanted to make it clear that she isn’t looking for a spot on UFC 221 in February in Perth.

“I think Holly’s tough,” Cyborg said (transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie). “I think it’s the first fight I did five rounds.” “I worked a lot of patience,” Cyborg said. “She is tough and has a lot of experience. I touched her, and I saw she felt the punches, but she was moving around a lot.”

There are some people already attempting to book her next fight, and there are two names that keep coming up. Current UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and Invicta featherweight champion Megan Anderson.

Cyborg reiterated her distaste at facing a fellow Brazilian, although she said she’ll acquiesce if Nunes pushes for the fight.