Cris Cyborg Continues To Tease Potential Boxing Career

It seems like every few months there is a new MMA fighter who is considering jumping to the boxing world. Although there are a lot of fight fans who are tired of hearing about it, the chances of it happening are pretty good with the potential launch of Zuffa Boxing set to emerge in 2018.

Well, now, we can throw current UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg’s name into that conversation.

She is slated to defend her title against former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm in the main event of UFC 219. During the media conference call (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting) to hype this upcoming fight, Cyborg claimed that she would like to do one boxing fight.

The reason she wants to do this career move is due to her wanting to test herself in different combat sports like Muay Thai and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Cyborg would go on to say that she regretted turning down an opportunity to get into the boxing ring at the end of her career.

“I love to compete. I was competing when I was 12-years-old. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but you learn,” she said. I like to compete in everything I like to compete in jiu-jitsu, I like to compete in wrestling and Muay Thai, and if I have a chance to compete in boxing one day, why not? I think when you train in just one sport separately you learn more. “It would be really nice to finish my career and maybe do one boxing fight, but I don’t know if that will happen.”

Cyborg added that she has already told UFC President Dana White that she would like to follow in Conor McGregor’s footsteps and compete in boxing once.