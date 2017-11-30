Conor McGregor’s Father Reacts To Rumors His Son’s Life Is In Danger

By
Tom Niston
-
5
SHARE

Reports have been flying out of Ireland that UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor’s life is in ‘very, very serious danger’ following his alleged Dublin bar fight with a notorious Irish gangster last weekend, but his father, Tony McGregor, doesn’t seem to be all that worried.

‘The Notorious’ MMA star’s father recently spoke to Irish Mirror (via Balls.ie) to offer his view of the situation, offering the stance that it had grown completely out of control and that his son had nothing to worry about:

“It’s grown legs and it’s getting that ridiculous – it’s become funny. We have nothing to fear here whatsoever. There’s no one after us for anything.”

McGregor insisted that he and his family were law-abiding, and offered an odd comparison of his son’s current situation, which he views as almost total nonsense:

“We’re a law-abiding family and we’ve stayed a law-abiding family. As a matter of fact, right now I’m going out to buy my TV licence. I’d view 95% of that story as nonsense and the other 5% is overly exaggerated. And that’s it.”

Finally, Tony McGregor also heard the rumors that the Irish Gardai were preparing to approach his son with an order declaring his life was in official danger, but he also shot down that possibility by confirming his beliefs that guards wouldn’t be looking for Conor because they had no reason to.

With that established, McGregor revealed that Conor was reportedly at home with his son and girlfriend Dee Devlin as their family got ready for Christmas:

“Guards have no reason to be in touch. Why would they?”

“He’s at home with his son. We’re all just settling down for Christmas now. I’ve just got the grandson’s presents in today, they just came in from America.

“I’ll be wrapping them, putting them under the tree for the big day. That’s it.”

  • Jeffrey R. Peterson

    Love him or hate him, Conor is great for UFC and MMA in general and losing him to boxing or whatever would suck. As for the Mighty Mouse poll. He’s not the GOAT nor will he be unless he steps up and fights another top guy like TJ. There’s simply not enough talent in his division. If he takes TJ’s belt then he’s in the conversation along with Anderson Silva. Conor needs to defend his belt a few times even though he’s done what nobody has done before him. It’s a longevity issue.

    • leonaidis

      What has Conor done that hasn’t been done before him? Nothing! He got to be two division champ just because the ufc didn’t allow the chance to be it to anyone else before him.

      And Conor still isn’t champ of anything, because the old truth still applies: You are not a true champ until you have defended your belt.

      The reason that you say the flyweight division doesn’t have enough talent is that DJ is so much more talented than most fighters in the ufc. Take DJ out of the flyweight division and it would be really competitive.

      It’s thanks to Conor’s ignorant fans, and Ronda’s, and every fan that is a fan of a fighter and hype, and not a fan of the sport of mma, that 2017 has been such a bad year for the ufc and mma.

      The fans of “stars” haven’t been watching because the “stars” haven’t been fighting. The fans of the sport of MMA haven’t been watching because of all this silly wwe drama stuff.

      Conor’s antics have people seeing the sport of mma as just “two brutes beating on each other in cage for entertainment” again. Just when people were starting to see it as a sport, we get that reputation again. Getting MMA as a olympic sport has taken a severe set back thanks to Conor McGregor and his fans.

      So Conor has done a lot for MMA, but most of what he’s done is no good for the sport of MMA, but good for Conor.

      • Jim Swade

        well said…. I never needed drama or some fabricated beef between fighters to get into a fight… I’ve always been a fan a fighters being respectful and fighting each other… it’s a sport but they are trying to make it like it’s a real fight and they have to settle there problem by fighting like kids in school…. It should be like any other competition your testing your skills against another persons.

      • deepgrim

        lets be real, there arent many good fighters in mighty mouses division apart from benavitiz and when dodson was there. You could maybe throw in horiguchi and cejudo but at a lesser level. His last 3 title fight opponents had no credentials and nobody really believed that they had a chance. Thats not to take away how good mighty mouse has looked while beating them but the talent is slim in that division (especially compared to 145/155), if he could beat dillashaw that would change everything for me, i dont think he would, but even if it is very competitive he would go way up in my estimation, as we know how good dillashaw is. If he beats dillashaw, he is the GOAT for me, but at this stage i just cant evaluate the strength of his wins.
        As for conor nobody really asked to get titleshots in other divisions before him, conor needs to beat the likes of tony and khabib to cement his status for sure, but it cant be denied that he trashed fighters like alverez, aldo, poirior in ways that nobody else really did, he made it look so easy but there are still too many question marks over his ground game and cardio.

        • leonaidis

          Yeah, Conor looked great against Alvarez, but Alvarez didn’t really test him. Neither did Aldo, and since he never gave Aldo a rematch, we’ll never know if it was just luck or not?? That’s the reason nobody is considered a real cham until they defend. Lucky one punch KO’s happen all the time in combat sports.

          One thing is sure, the Conor who fought Diaz twice, wouldn’t get passed Aldo or Alvarez that easy, if at all. Conor has had one fight in witch he looked good, the Alvarez fight. He was sloppy and horrible against Siver and Holloway. Could barely get by a out of shape Mendez, and looked like bambi on ice on the ground. Both Diaz fights were horrible from both fighters.

          And don’t get me started on the farce they called the Mayweather “fight”. If the highest odds for a TKO or KO by Floyd would’ve been in the first round, Conor would’ve gone down in the first. Floyd carried him to the 10th, becasue he is Money, it payed of the best.

          Conor was fucking supposed to kill Floyd if he only landed one shot, and all that other stuff Conor was supposed to do never happened. He landed 111 times and you couldn’t even see Floyd had been in a fight. And still idiots say he did good!! How??? He faild miserably at what he was supposed to do. All that talk and hype and Floyd has looked worse after sparring sessions. It’s a joke, it’s ridiculous.