Conor McGregor’s Bail Amount Revealed

Following his arrest on multiple assault charges (see mugshot here) in New York yesterday, Conor McGregor’s bail has been set during his first court appearance for his all-out melee at UFC 223 media day.

According to MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani, who is in New York for tomorrow’s UFC 223 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, McGregor’s bail has been set for a very reasonable amount in comparison to the amount of cash he’s banked of late:

Conor McGregor’s bail has been set for 50k, sources confirm. Cian Cowley’s bail has been set for 25k. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 6, 2018

Given that McGregor made a reported $100 million to box Floyd Mayweather last year, the $50k bail, of which he’ll have to pay 10% of, is literally spare change to the controversial Irish champion.

Now, Mcgregor will attempt to not have his passport seized and fly back to Ireland according to Helwani:

Just spoke to McGregor’s bail bondsman. He said McGregor’s bail will be “a couple bucks.” They are working on getting him cleared to be able to fly back home and not seize his passport. He expects this to be wrapped up soon. Hoping for 2:30 pm. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 6, 2018

News then broke shortly thereafter that he would be able to fly back to his native Ireland and that his court date was not yet set:

As part of McGregor’s bail package he will be allowed to fly back home to Ireland. They are not seizing his passport. Court date not set just yet. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 6, 2018

McGregor may be in the proverbial clear regarding his initial release from custody, but he’ll face an official court date.in the future and could be jailed for the assault.

He’ll also most likely be sued by Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg, participants in the two fights that were forced off of UFC 223 due to injuries sustained in the bus incident, and could also be sued by other involved parties, including UFC employees who rode the bus he attacked.

So the strange, illegal saga has only just begun in terms of lasting effects.