Conor McGregor Sends Message To Irish Mob

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is on top of the world, but he’s also in some hot water due to his recent actions in a bar.

If you thought that McGregor was going to back down after a threat to his life from the famed Kinahan drug cartel, then you would be wrong.

For those who might not know, McGregor was also in trouble with the law as he went to court on Thursday to answer for a speeding ticket. What’s interesting is that he didn’t show up originally when he was called.

His lawyer basically had to beg him to get him out of his mansion and into his fancy car to drive to the courthouse to be present in front of the judge in charge of the case.

After all of the drama was settled, McGregor was fined a few hundred bucks and told he would be arrested for his next no-show. Once he got out of the courthouse in front of the media who were waiting for him, he decided that it was a fine moment to send a message to the mob who has claimed to put a hit on his life stemming from a barroom brawl.

McGregor is not fazed in any way as when he was driving off in one of his sports cars, he shouted: “Come and get me!”

  • Shock Wave

    I don’t think he was talking to the mob, he seemed more annoyed at the paparazzi

    • Jim Swade

      yeah leave it to the media to spin it that way …. the media will make it worse for him then it probably ever would have been…. if there is really anything to this to begin with…

  • leonaidis

    Conor beats up a young loudmouth kid, then beats on his dad and his dads friend, both 50+ gentlemen, when they try to stop the fight. At least that’s what happened according to eyewitnesses. I think Conor and his team have been watching a bit too much TV, and any one buying this “mob story” should get a reality check.

    And any ways, the “mob” in Ireland isn’t like the Russian mob. I’ve lived there and had to do with these fellows, some call them though, some call them scary, but really they are just a bunch of Irish sugarplum fairies.

    • deepgrim

      What dealings did you have with them exactly, seems like they are murdering plenty of people?

      • leonaidis

        If the old men, and the kid, really were what Conor’s team said thay are? Why is Conors dad laughing it off and saying, basicly, that it’s all BS hype. They are in no danger. If it really was who Conor claims it was that he beat up, Conors relatives would have to leave Ireland.

  • Phoelix

    McGregor’s rapid rise to fame and fortune will not be anywhere as fast as his demise.