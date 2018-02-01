Conor McGregor Says Floyd Mayweather Should ‘Come Into His Game’

Despite the fact that they faced off in a boxing match five months ago in August 2016, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor continue to go back-and-forth on social media.

The banter heated up this past week when “Money” released multiple videos of him in an Octagon, perhaps teasing a potential mixed martial arts fight against the “Notorious” one.

McGregor, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, would undoubtedly have a massive advantage over Mayweather, who despite being 50-0 as a professional boxer has never competed in MMA, but he recently said that “Money” should come into his game:

“I went into his game; he should come into mine,” McGregor said in a recent interview. “I know he’s flirting with it, I would have respect for him. I think he it would get his earned respect then if he was to step in. It will follow him for the rest of his days that he did not do it. I said I would do it, and I stepped up and I done it. It’s his time now.”

Although the fight would be a massive mismatch, it would undoubtedly be a massive financial success just like the boxing match between the two was.

However, it’s still hard to imagine the 40-year-old Mayweather stepping into the Octagon and potentially tarnishing his legacy.

In regards to McGregor, he hasn’t competed in MMA since November 2016 when he won the 155-pound title with a brutal knockout victory over Eddie Alvarez. He’s expected to return to the Octagon later this year to defend his title, but it’s far from guaranteed we see him in the octagon this year – or ever.

Based on what we’ve seen this week, he’s a lot more interested in fighting Mayweather in the octagon than he is Tony Ferguson or Khabib.