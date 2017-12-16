Conor McGregor Says An MMA Fight Is Next For Him

UFC Lightweight champion Conor McGregor hasn’t competed inside the Octagon since brutally knocking out Eddie Alvarez to win the 155-pound title in the main event of UFC 205 in November 2016 in New York City.

Instead, he elected to take on Floyd Mayweather in a highly lucrative boxing match this past August, suffering a TKO defeat to “Money” in the 10th round. Due to the financial success of the fight, however, McGregor’s future inside the Octagon has since been unclear.

UFC President Dana White has said that McGregor may never fight again, while the Irishman has claimed that he could next appear in the UFC or back in the boxing ring.

In a recent interview with TMZ, however, the “Notorious” one said that an MMA bout will be next for him:

“We’ll see what happens,” McGregor said earlier this week in New York. “I think a true fight is what I want to do next. “A real fight, what’s a real fight? MMA next.”

This is good news for UFC fans, although it’s a bit unclear who McGregor will take on in his return fight.

The most logical option would be a fight against interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, but “El Cucuy” recently underwent elbow surgery. There’s also a trilogy match with Nate Diaz waiting for McGregor, which has always been a possibility.

Who would you like to see McGregor fight next?