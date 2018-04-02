Conor McGregor Boasts Brutal Reaction To UFC 223 Fiasco

Tony Ferguson, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, Ferguson’s short-notice replacement after “El Cucuy” pulled out of this weekend’s UFC 223 pay-per-view, all provided their reactions to the brutal news that Ferguson had been forced out with a knee injury, but perhaps no reaction was as awaited as that of lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

The absent titleholder, who has been out of action since his 10th-round TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather last August and out of MMA since November 2016, finally offered his reaction on social media today, and as you could expect, it was of a brutal sort.

McGregor had nothing kind to say about Ferguson or Nurmagomedov, who have been booked to fight each other four times with each fight getting called off due to one injury or another to each fighter.

Check out what “The Notorious” had to say right here:

These fools pull out more times than I do with my dick. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2018

An interesting, but not so far off, reaction from the champ, who is rumored to be returning to the octagon sometime around this September, although Ferguson’s latest withdrawal may complicate that a bit.

McGregor reacted with a less-than-classy response, but let’s be honest – he didn’t rise to the position of MMA’s front man by being nice, especially to his top prospective opponents.

However, while he doesn’t pull out of fights, it’s been like pulling teeth for the UFC to get him to commit to a title defense of any kind.

Based on that, does McGregor have a leg to stand on here?