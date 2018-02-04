Conor McGregor Reacts To Max Holloway’s UFC 222 Pullout

By
Tom Niston
-
9
SHARE
Photo Credit: Joe Camporeale for USA TODAY Sports

The MMA world was dealt collective disappointment yesterday when word arrived that UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway had been forced out of his scheduled UFC 222 main event versus Frankie Edgar.

The tough-as-nails champion wanted to fight no matter what, detailing what he said would go through in order to meet Edgar in a month’s time. But ultimately he simply could not compete in the alotted timeframe.

The UFC set out to replace the March 3 fight card’s main event with two high-profile bouts, seeking to book bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw against former teammate Cody Garbrandt in a rematch of their UFC 217 affair with Edgar then taking on surging contender Brian Ortega in the co-main.

Dillashaw turned the bout down, however, citing the birth of his child and lack of training before mocking ‘No Love’ with a brutal photo from his knockout win last November.

And it remains an uncertain spot for the promotion and the rapidly-approaching event, but the mocking surrounding the card didn’t stop there. UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor got in on the action by trolling Holloway with a photo from his 2013 win over “Blessed”:

When there is no referee to save you.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

‘The Notorious’ loves to rub salt in the wounds of his former opponents, yet it’s understandable if fans asked whether he should be doing so with his fighting future still very much up in the air as he acts a fool with his newfound mega-riches from boxing Floyd Mayweather.

This injury is bad timing for Holloway for sure, but the young Hawaiian has been a model of consistency for the UFC during his rise to championship status. He’s also stated he’s willing to take on any and all comers as champion, something that would most likely be true if he wasn’t hurt.

The same simply cannot be said for McGregor, who campaigned for a UFC bout versus Mayweather this week rather than a title defense against the winner of Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Is it time for McGregor to stop kicking willing fighters while they’re down and get back to fighting in MMA himself? Did that time pass long ago?

NEXT: Max Holloway Opens Up On UFC 222 Withdrawal

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Colton Armstrong

    Oh shut the hell up already.. He cleaned the whole featherweight division out, won a lightweight title, and then took a prize fight against a legend in an unprecedented crossover fight. And held his own, might I add. He was TKO’d in the 10th, only because he gassed out. And Floyd couldn’t even knock him down at that. It was a weak stoppage. That’s all beside the point. He made the UFC what it is today, and only the blindest McGregor haters will deny that. He wants his worth. Why fight in a cage for 2 million dollars when he just got paid $100 mil to stand up and trade punches with pillows on his hands? The UFC needs to pay the man, and everyone needs to quit crying in the meantime and just appreciate Tony and Khabib, because they too are VERY special fighters. We’re living in a unique time in the UFC. Quit bitching about it and enjoy it. Conor’s coming back. Sooner. Or later. As far as him not being officially stripped of the title.. The Tony-Khabib fight has fallen through how many times now? Why would the UFC strip Conor and then have another fallout from either Tony or Khabib. Then there’s NO lightweight champion. WOAH. Use a little logic, people. Quit being so sour. Conor is a once in a lifetime character. Love him or hate him, without him this whole ship sinks.

    • bananaboy

      would you like to suck him off too?

      • Kris Tophon

        hahaha.. nice one.. obviously another one of these casual fans

        • Colton Armstrong

          “Casual fan” lol…And a student of martial arts & a fan since the early days. Tell me more.. I would gladly take a heaping load from c-mac. Hate him all you want. Guys a self-made multimillionaire who started from nothing, you armchair MMA “fans”. I bet you guys LOVE the PC fighters who are always politically correct. MMA is a sport where you punch people in the face and take shin bone to the chin. You can like the nice guy if you choose, it is a free country. I prefer the guy that understands MMA is 50% mental & has twats like you and I arguing over him in a discussion post. The guy made it. He’s an inspiration, and a young kid who still obviously makes mistakes. But there’s a reason he’s sitting on a goldmine and you aren’t.

          • bananaboy

            and you are getting mad over a guy that inspire you who cleary dont give a damn shit about who you are 😂😂😂

          • Colton Armstrong

            I’m having a somewhat civil discussion. No anger here!

          • bananaboy

            hes a great fighter indeed but you need to understand why people hate on this guy calling other fighters bum, broke laughing at they pay check, i make more money then you bla bla bla choosing who he want to fight not defending his title dude thats bullying there nothing to respect about this guy

  • Kris Tophon

    obviously max is on mcgregors radar.. he probably fancies a win against max at 55 and can see him becoming a future money fight.. so why not stir it up..

  • Shock Wave

    “When there’s no way you’ll defend your title” is what Max should send back lol