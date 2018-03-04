Conor McGregor Reacts To Frankie Edgar’s KO Loss At UFC 222

Conor McGregor kept a close eye on one important bout that took place at UFC 222.

Just hours after the fight had ended, he decided to take to social media to give his reaction to it.

As seen in the co-main event of Saturday’s (March 3, 2018) UFC 222 event on pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Brian Ortega scored a big victory over former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar.

If you recall, McGregor had previously claimed that he offered to step in against Edgar when current UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway pulled out of the scheduled featherweight title fight in the main event.

Unfortunately, UFC President Dana White and other officials decided to not book the fight due to the fact that they didn’t have enough time to promote the fight in order to get the most revenue out of a fight involving McGregor.

McGregor is the former featherweight champion and never lost the belt inside the Octagon after winning it from Jose Aldo.

“Frankie’s career deserved for that to be against me tonight. Respect Frankie. Love and respect always! A true fighters fighter,” McGregor tweeted.

For those who may not remember, Edgar said earlier this week that he was not aware that McGregor wanted to fight him at UFC 222.

McGregor has not fought in the UFC since beating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016 to win the lightweight title.

As a result of this big win, he became the first person to hold two belts in two different weight classes at the same time in UFC history.