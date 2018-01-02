Conor McGregor & Khabib Nurmagomedov Continue To Exchange Heated Words

Current UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and lightweight title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov continued to exchange words on Twitter.

It is interesting seeing McGregor talking about fighting again. It all started after Nurmagomedov picked up a dominant win over Edson Barboza at UFC 219 and subsequent Twitter beef with ‘The Notorious.’

McGregor kicked things off by calling the win ‘dog sh-t’ and went on to say that the undefeated Dagestani needs to get on his knees and ‘beg’ for a fight.

If you recall, Nurmagomedov was the one to call out McGregor and interim UFC lightweight champion in his post-fight interview at UFC 219. Since then, heated words have been exchanged.

Despite the fact that the title contender has been inactive as of late by only fighting three times in the past three and a half years, he is still considered as a top choice to challenge for the title next.

On the flip side, McGregor hasn’t fought in the Octagon in over a year and has yet to defend his lightweight title.

Instead, he spent his time hyping a mega-boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. As seen in the fight, he lost it via 10th-round TKO at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena this past August.

McGregor is currently trying to iron out a new contract with the UFC and wants to be paid his worth. You can see their exchange on the social media platform here: