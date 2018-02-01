Conor McGregor Is Giving Out Free Financial Advice Online

Conor McGregor is an incredibly wealthy man, especially after his blockbuster boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather in August.
The 100-million dollar man took to Instagram to drop some peculiar financial advice, coming from a man who has a different Lamborghini for every day of the week.
Check out McGregor’s pearls of wisdom as he keeps fight fans and fellow lightweights in the lurch over when he will return to MMA:
Comfort on the commercial flight! Rocking my custom made 'NOTORIOUS' @beatsbydre headphones! Thank you Dre Beats! Here is today's thoughts – Financial awareness is key at all times. Look at many of our favourite athletes and performers post career. Often it is not a pretty site. Tyson made over 300 million in his fighting career and today stands at a net worth of just 1 million. You must be switched on at all times with your money. We cannot switch off here. Know your money and where it is going at all times and never ever go broke, trying to look rich. This is coming from me. I am the most flashiest. I just posted a picture on a yacht sipping Fiji water from an ice cold glass before this. But trust me! I am the most intelligent also. Everything is a tactical move. Everything. This is how we must truly lead our next generations way of thinking. Now as I get older at 29 years of age, I find that I am becoming more and more interested in where much of the money in my home state has gone and where it actually goes when it comes in. There are more and more things I see daily that do not add up. I see many things I do not like and I see many things that I feel can be easily amended under correct instruction. We shall see. Stay woke at all times kids. See you all at this event later today 🙏
McGregor clearly has enough money to last him a lifetime, so the real question is when and who he will fight next. All financial advice aside, “The Notorious” has to find ways to keep his name out there other than Instagram life lessons.
Will McGregor’s wealth keep him from the Octagon?