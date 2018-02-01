Conor McGregor Is Giving Out Free Financial Advice Online

Conor McGregor is an incredibly wealthy man, especially after his blockbuster boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather in August.

The 100-million dollar man took to Instagram to drop some peculiar financial advice, coming from a man who has a different Lamborghini for every day of the week.

Check out McGregor’s pearls of wisdom as he keeps fight fans and fellow lightweights in the lurch over when he will return to MMA:

McGregor clearly has enough money to last him a lifetime, so the real question is when and who he will fight next. All financial advice aside, “The Notorious” has to find ways to keep his name out there other than Instagram life lessons.

Will McGregor’s wealth keep him from the Octagon?