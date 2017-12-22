Conor McGregor Guarantees He Still Has ‘A Lot’ Left

Conor McGregor may have bounced around combat sports recently, but the UFC lightweight champion has no plans to slow down anytime soon.

McGregor hasn’t fought since his 10th-round TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather in his boxing debut in August. While he hasn’t made plans yet for his return, the lightweight champ revealed in an interview with Sky Sports that he feels like he’s got a lot left in the tank.

“I always look at the end from a damage-taken standpoint. How much damage have I taken? How is my brain? How is my mental health? How is my physical body? How is my training? How is my preparation? How is my hunger for it? “That is where I gauge how long I will do it and there is still a lot left in me.” “It is not necessarily a money thing for me. I am passionate about fighting. Fighting is what I love to do. I will continue to do it as long as I am healthy and willing to put in the work that it takes to do. “I will not be stupid, though. I will not notice things about myself and then continue to do it like many others before me.”

At this point, his “Notorious” comeback is more uncertain by the day, and with the non-story stories seemingly adding up each moment, even the most devoted McGregor faithful are growing impatient.

Will he set foot back in the Octagon and prove his doubters wrong by displaying all he claims to have left?