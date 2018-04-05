Conor McGregor Defies UFC Over Stripping Him Of Lightweight Title

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has changed his tune, to say the least.

The promotion has already announced that they intend on stripping the lightweight champion of his title.

The winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov – Max Holloway at UFC 223 will be the actual lightweight champion. This wouldn’t be the first time that the promotion has stripped their biggest PPV draw of a title.

If you recall, he was stripped of the featherweight title shortly after beating Eddie Alvarez to become a two-division champ at UFC 205.

White has gone on record in previous interviews that the reason why he would strip his biggest draw on pay-per-view is to make the upcoming lightweight showdown between Holloway and Nurmagomedov legitimate for the strap.

McGregor has not been seen in the Octagon since at UFC 205 when he won the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez. McGregor then fought in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

For about a month, it seemed that McGregor was on board with this idea. However, that is not the case anymore as McGregor is defying the promotion of its decision by writing the following on his official Twitter account:

You’s’ll strip me of nothing you’s do nothing cunts. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 5, 2018

The original belief was that McGregor would be attending the upcoming UFC 223 pay-per-view event to support his training partner Artem Lobov who is set to fight at this event as well as watch the main event as the winner will likely be his next opponent.

It’s safe to say that the promotion will go forward with their plans of stripping McGregor of the title.