Conor McGregor Claims Floyd Mayweather Has Backed Out Of Rematch Negotiations

The combat sports world has been besieged with the unfortunate talk of a rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor in the UFC, but according to “The Notorious,” that’s (thankfully) off the table.

McGregor posted on Instagram that Mayweather had supposedly backed out of the current fight negotiations, claiming he never sought a rematch in the first place and wishing him a mockingly great retirement:

“I am happy for Floyd and his recent announcement that he is out of these current fight negotiations. It is the reason I never seeked the rematch in the first place. I was happy for him in retirement. “My game is a very unforgiving one. It is not like other games.

I understand completely him staying retired. I will now carry on in my negotiations and see where it goes. “Have a great retirement Junior. Now come here and give your old man a hug for old times sake. I’m proud of you son. Yours truly,

Senior.”

The post sounds a bit more like a goading for Mayweather to further emerge himself in negotiations rather than a confirmation that he had backed out.

But it’s definitely hard to envision Mayweather coming out of retirement to put his spotless combat sports record on the line in a sport where he has a massive disadvantage.

“The Notorious” is certainly baiting the hook for him to do just that, and there’s little doubt UFC ownership would love to stage what would be by far the biggest-ever combat sporting spectacle of all-time in 2018, even amidst never-ending cries for the Irish megastar to finally defend a UFC title.

Are you buying what he’s selling, or is he merely trying to get “Money” to sign on the dotted line?