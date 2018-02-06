Commission Issues Statement On Mario Yamasaki’s Latest Controversy

Mario Yamasaki may have issued a statement defending his decision to let clearly overmatched flyweight Priscila Cachoeira continue absorbing a never-ending beating from Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main of last Saturday night’s (Feb. 3, 2018) UFC Belem, but CABMMA, the commission presiding over the bout, doesn’t agree.

In a statement issued to MMA Fighting, CABMMA COO Cristiano Sampaio stated he had discussed the stoppage – or lack thereof – with Yamasaki, noting that while Cachoeira, who was making her UFC debut and suffered a serious knee injury early in the bout, demonstrated exemplary toughness, that should not interfere with a referee’s duty to call off a bout when a fighter is clearly not defending themselves.

Like most pro MMA fighters, Cachoeira insisted she would not have wanted her corner to throw in the towel even though she was out-landed by a gross margin of 230-3 total strikes. It was far from Yamasaki’s first transgression inside the octagon.

You can read the full CABMMA statement here: