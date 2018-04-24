Colby Covington Will Have Armed Security Team At UFC 225

Welterweight standout Colby Covington is preparing to challenge former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in the co-main event of June 9’s UFC 225 from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

And while his 13-1 professional record and 8-1 UFC record has likely earned him that shot, it’s his brash and outspoken personality that has really drawn attention to him. In recent memory, Covington has taken shots at a wide variety of fighters and actually needed extra security to leave the arena following his last fight, a decision victory over Demian Maia last October in Brazil.

Following that victory, Covington made headlines when he made controversial comments towards the Brazilian crowd. Because of this, few became worried when it was originally reported that Covington would take on dos Anjos at UFC 224 in Rio de Janeiro.

That’s no longer the plan, but Covington and his team are taking precautions to maintain his safety nonetheless:

“We’ve already taken those measures,” Covington told MMAjunkie Radio. “Luckily, my agent, Dan Lambert, has all the money in the world. He’s already hired a full security guard team, (and) whenever I go to events or anything related to the UFC, I will have armed security guards with me.”

And as far as those who have fired back at him go, Covington advised his adversaries to ‘stop acting like street thugs’: