Colby Covington Vows To Dethrone ‘Race-Baiting’ Tyron Woodley

By
Matt McNulty
-
5
SHARE

Controversial welterweight Colby Covington has made quite the name for himself both inside and outside of the cage last year, and this year appears to be no different.

Covington has his sights set on welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, and as usual, he won’t hold back while doing so.

The welterweight contender called Woodley out for ‘race-baiting’ and vows to be the champion the people want (via Submission Radio):

“He let’s things get to his emotions. He’s literally a prima donna. That’s the perfect explanation for Tyron Woodley. He tries to racebait. The people that don’t like him and don’t wanna watch him for or think he’s boring, ‘Oh, they’re racist’. That’s his only claim now.

“So, he’s just trapped, he’s in a corner and he’s defeated before anything. The fans have completely gotten in his head and everybody’s under his skin. He doesn’t know how to handle the position he’s in now, but it’s okay, I’m gonna take over his position as welterweight champ and you will see the division be made great again.”

Covington (13-1) most recently defeated Demian Maia in October and has kept his name in the press ever since. Meanwhile, Woodley himself beat Maia at UFC 214 and is due for a title defense after recovering from shoulder surgery for the torn labrum he suffered in the fight.

However, Covington will have to navigate his way around fellow contenders Rafael Dos Anjos, Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Darren Till in order to get a fight with the champion, and he may just have to face off with surging contender Kamaru Usman before he fights any of them.

Who would you like to see Woodley defend his belt against next? Should Covington be the next fighter in line for a shot?

NEXT: Jimmy Smith Reveals Date Of First UFC Color Commentary

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Kris Tophon

    I`d like to see it..

  • Dave WC

    At this point I just want to see an exciting championship fight. I don’t care who.

  • JamesC

    Damn it!!!!

    Its ironic that Colby Covington accuses someone of race baiting. Meanwhile he has done nothing but race bait (ie Brazilians and then T-Wood). Its actually the only thing he is really known for at this point. As a fan I can really say I have really cared about any of his fights or that he has done anything that was truly impressive. He in no way has earned a title shot.

    The worst part is that I have officially fallen for it. I want to see T-Wood smash the hell out of this B-Level fighter. Well played sir.

    • FatalTomato

      Colby doesn’t deserve a title shot, nor would he beat Tyron, but he’s accurate about the Brazilians and T-wood. Is he not? Explain how the two are not racist in todays terms?

  • OneFootFriendly

    Thats fine.

    I’m not here nor there on tyrone.
    I mean I don’t like him, but as long as he defends the belt, does his job and earns his own keep I dont need to like him. I’m fine with whoever is the best being the best. I just don’t like people who expect isht handed to them and pretend they’re the best like you owe them a fcking thing in the world other then the right to ear it themselves.

    As far as his race-baiting, it aint cute.
    Maybe to white liberals but not with me.
    The only thing I have to say about that I do believe in the freedom of speech for him to say what he wants, and my right of freedom of speech to call him a scumbag for it if thats what he wants to talk about. And if he plays victim about me calling him a scumbag for race-baiting, I’ll call him a scumbag for that too.