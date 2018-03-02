Colby Covington Flames ‘Fat Trash’ Derrick Lewis For Recent Callout

Outspoken welterweight contender Colby Covington has repeatedly gotten into verbal clashes with various fighters in various weight classes on the UFC roster.

Recently, Covington didn’t seem to be too pleased with comments made by heavyweight Derrick Lewis and he didn’t hold back in his response:

“Lewis is a fat piece of trash,” Covington told BJ Penn Radio. “Let’s be honest. He could barely even touch his toes. I’m overhearing he’s calling me preppy. Oh what, I’m preppy because I’m educated and I’m a handsome man with an eight pack? “Derrick Lewis is a complete joke,” he added. “Last time he came to American Top Team, he got left in a stretcher by Steve Mocco. The heavyweight division is the weakest division in the UFC. Come on, Tim Sylvia was heavyweight champ and he had two left feet.”

Covington, currently ranked as the No. 3 170 pounder, has gained recognition by winning five consecutive bouts, most recently defeating longtime contender Demian Maia, but most of the attention surrounding him has come due to his outlandish remarks.

As far as what’s next for him, he’s been consistently campaigning for a fight against welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, but “The Chosen One”, who’s coming off of shoulder surgery is expected to next defend his title against ex-lightweight titleholder Rafael dos Anjos.

Who would you like to see Covington meet next?