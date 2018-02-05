Cody Garbrandt Offers To Fight Frankie Edgar At UFC 222

This past weekend, UFC 222, which is slated for March 3, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada, took a major hit, as it was announced that featherweight champion Max Holloway had suffered an injury that would force him out of his scheduled main event bout with Frankie Edgar.

Since then, the UFC has been scrambling to find a new headliner.

A potential bantamweight title rematch between champion TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt has been discussed, but Dillashaw, who’s gunning for a super fight with 125-pound king Demetrious Johnson has shown little interest.

“No Love”, however, who’s hell-bent on recapturing the 135-pound throne, has offered to give Dillashaw a ‘cut’ of his purse to make the fight happen:

“I’ll give him a cut of my purse if he wants it, if the UFC doesn’t want to compensate him,” Garbrandt said today on The MMA Hour. “It’s not about money for me, it’s about principle. It’s about getting my title back. I’m healthy. OK, we both haven’t been training — OK, cool. Four weeks, we’re fighters at the end of the day. We’re gonna fight. If he wants a cut of my purse, I’ll give [it to] him. If it’s money for him, OK.”

Edgar also made it clear that he’d like to remain on the card, offering an open to challenge to any fighter willing to step up:

Garbrandt then made it clear that he’d be a willing challenger:

