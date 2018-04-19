Cody Garbrandt Accuses TJ Dillashaw Of PED Usage

It’s no secret that there is a lot of bad blood between Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw.

Dillashaw got a lot of flack for leaving Team Alpha Male in 2015, which is owned by Urijah Faber, for a more lucrative contract to train at Team Elevation in Colorado.

For fighters, the gym fees to train at that said gym can be costly. For a UFC champion one would think it would not be, but in fact, it is.

Some think that he made the smart and business savvy decision while some disagree with that theory and think he should have stayed at the gym that transformed him into a champion.

When Garbrandt won the bantamweight title at UFC 207, it set up a rivalry fight for one of the hottest feuds in MMA over the past couple of years. The two fighters had been jawing at each other publicly since Dillashaw left Alpha Male.

They both coached the 25th season of The Ultimate Fighter in order to build interest in their title fight at UFC 213 in 2016.

However, that bout never took place due to the fact that an injury forced Garbrandt out of the bout.

After waiting a little bit, the UFC rebooked the fight for UFC 217 where Dillashaw finished Garbrandt to win back the bantamweight title.

Now, the promotion has booked the rematch between these two fighters for the upcoming UFC 227 event. By the power of social media, Garbrandt has accused his former teammate of using PEDs.

Specifically, EPO, which is a hormone that stimulates the production of red blood cells. You can see their exchange here:

And the @ufc told me how many excuses you made not to fight me @TJDillashaw 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/dCU3tjfc0o — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 10, 2018

🤦‍♂️ SMH. Last time I checked, we just did a press conference in NY promoting our fight August 4th in LA. #losingyourmemoryfrommyKO 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/u0Gl4XNK3C — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) April 17, 2018

No shit! I’m talking about the March fight and then you said you were hurt, must be all that EPO going to your head! Have a safe camp see you in aug! https://t.co/z6lKANIhCD — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 18, 2018

🤦‍♂️….🤫 Says the guy who delayed our first fight by 5 months because of injury. https://t.co/XNZXCj78yn 😂🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/5UFoiKxLK2 — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) April 18, 2018

The UFC 227 pay-per-view event is set to take place on August 4, 2018, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.