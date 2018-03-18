Coach Says Jose Aldo Accepted Jeremy Stephens Fight

Jose Aldo and Jeremy Stephens have both expressed interest in fighting each other.

And now, according to Aldo’s longtime head coach, Andre Pederneiras, the bout is close to being finalized:

“Jeremy Stephens asked for the fight against Aldo,” Pederneiras said, as transcribed by Combate.com. “Three days ago, the UFC gave us a fight at UFC-Singapore as an option for Aldo’s return. (On Friday) we accepted it, and we’re just waiting on confirmation on the other side and a contract to sign.”

Aldo has hit some rough times as of late, as he’s coming off of back-to-back stoppage losses to reigning 145-pound champion Max Holloway. Despite the recent skid, however, he’s still highly ranked and still considered to be the very best featherweight champion in UFC history.

Stephens, on the other hand, has been on a tear as of late, winning three consecutive bouts over the likes of Gilbert Melendez, Doo Ho Choi and Josh Emmett. He’s nearing a title shot, but it’s expected that Holloway will next defend his strap against Brian Ortega, who stopped Frankie Edgar earlier this month at UFC 222.

The UFC will return to Singapore for UFC Fight Night 132 on June 23, 2018.