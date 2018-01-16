Coach: Georges St-Pierre’s UFC Future Is Uncertain

The latest update on former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre has surfaced thanks to his coach.

St-Pierre returned to competition in November after four years away from the sport to win the middleweight title with a submission victory in the third round over Michael Bisping at UFC 217.

Now, he is on the sidelines as he deals with colitis. There was speculation that GSP is once again targeting a bout with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. However, UFC President Dana White has shot down the potential fight.

Add in the fight that GSP’s own coach John Danaher recently went on record that the chances of GSP returning to the Octagon are still up in the air after he discovered the medical issue back in December.

“The truth is no one knows (if he will fight again) because it comes down to medical problems,” Danaher said on Monday’s edition of the “JRE MMA Show” podcast with Joe Rogan (transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie). “Georges has got a problem in his stomach. I’m not going to claim to be a medical expert, but it’s one of the most frustrating things Georges has had to deal with because there’s certain parts of the human body that are just out of your control, and the stomach is one of them. “There’s things that can happen in your stomach that you can’t control it. Things likes stress seem to make it worse, and the truth is that no one really knows at this point. So, wherever there’s doubt, my instinct is to think: Do you really want to come back, Georges? You’ve done (it) all.”

Another fight that GSP has been linked to is one against current welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who has been calling for a bout against the former two-division champion for months now.

However, it’s unknown if GSP will ever be medically fit to fight again. If there is even a slim chance of that fight happening, Danaher thinks St-Pierre would be interested in the challenge.