Chuck Liddell Responds To Tito Ortiz’s Latest Challenge

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell has responded to the latest challenge made by fellow former UFC champion Tito Ortiz.

If you recall, just yesterday (February 21st, 2018), Ortiz went on record by stating that he would come out of retirement for a trilogy fight between the two Hall of Famers.

There is history between Ortiz and Liddell as they have fought each other twice. Liddell stopped Ortiz in both fights.

Their rematch for the light heavyweight title at UFC 66 was the most successful UFC event ever at the time. With their track record, the third fight between them could do very good business for Bellator MMA.

Now, Liddell has responded to the challenge via a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

“That would be awesome,” said Liddell (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “I hadn’t seen that. Somebody said something about it but I hadn’t seen it. I’ll believe it when I see it, when he actually signs the contract, and then I’ll believe it again when he actually shows up to the fight.” “I’ll take it,” said Liddell. “However he wants to give it to me, I’ll take it. If he wants to do me a favor, I’ll take it. [But] I have a hard time believing [he’s serious]. He pulled out the last time. It is what it is. If he actually signs to do it, I’ll be happy.”

Ortiz finished up his successful career when submitted Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170 last year.

Liddell has not fought since June of 2010 and is now 47 years old. He decided to retire after losing five of his last six bouts, four of them by vicious knockout.