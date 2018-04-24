Chris Weidman Says He Can ‘Dominate Everybody’ At Middleweight

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is just 33 years old, which likely implies that he has quite a few good fighting years left in him.

With that being said, injuries have always been an issue for the Long Island native, and he hasn’t competed since last July when he scored a stoppage victory over Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC on FOX 25.

The layoff, which has come due to a thumb injury, however, hasn’t crushed Weidman’s spirits, as he still feels as if a bright future is ahead of him:

“I have some great fights coming for myself,” Weidman said on Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour. “I have accomplished a lot, but I am still young in my MMA career, as far as fights. I have a lot of great things coming. I’m not to the point where I am going to start looking back and wishing or saying ‘If I wasn’t injured for that, or this things would be different.’ I am very blessed in where I am in this sport. I am blessed for everything I have accomplished so far and I am blessed with the abilities that I have.”

And Weidman certainly has accomplished quite a bit throughout his mixed martial arts career. He’s 14-3 as a professional, owns two wins over the legendary Anderson Silva and defended the 185-pound title three-straight times.

But the ex-champion isn’t done yet and if he has it his way, his hand will heal up in the coming months and he’ll have the chance to show the division just how talented he is:

“When I speak and say I am the best in the world and have the capability to dominate everybody in my weight class, I really believe that,” Weidman said. “If I give half of my energy to this sport and really didn’t give 100-percent of my mental to this sport, then I could finish my career as a fan favorite; win some, lose some, win some big fights, lose some big fights. But I feel I really have the mentality and the physical abilities to completely dominate my weight class. I have to get back physically first with this hand, and get my mentality where I need to be and I can run through everybody.”

