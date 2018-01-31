Chris Weidman & Jacare Souza Show Interest In Potential Fight

A matchup between two top UFC middleweight contenders could be on the horizon – that is if the fighters have anything to say about it.

Ex-185-pound champion Chris Weidman hasn’t competed since scoring a submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum last July on Long Island. In the aftermath of the fight, he revealed that he suffered a hand injury that’s kept him sidelined since, but it appears as if he’s gearing up to make his return in the coming months.

When he does return, Weidman is looking for a big fight:

“I can see myself potentially jumping in there for a title shot against maybe the winner of the fight coming up, depending on Whittaker’s health,” Weidman said (Via MMAFighting.com). “I’d get a rematch with Rockhold which has been a long time coming. We were supposed to have that rematch right away and my surgery held that up. Or Yoel Romero. Both those fights would be great. If not that, you got ‘Jacare’ who just came off a great win. I don’t mind that fight, either.” “That fight does intrigue me,” Weidman said. “I love ‘Jacare.’ I’m a fan of ‘Jacare.’ I just feel like he would be a great test for me. We’ve been around each other for a long time in the division. We never fought. And I would love to test myself against him.”

At this moment, perhaps the fight against “Jacare” makes the most sense, as the Brazilian is coming off of a brutal first round knockout victory over Derek Brunson this past weekend in Charlotte, NC. Speaking on the idea, he too showed interest:

”It’s a fight that makes sense,” Souza said (Via MMAFighting.com). “I never turned down a fight, especially a good fight like this. It would be a huge pleasure to fight him. This is the fight that makes sense now. I don’t know if he’s healthy because he just has hand surgery. What I know is that I’m super healthy. I’ll give my body a few days to rest, celebrate my anniversary a lot more, and then I’ll be back to training.”

Is this a fight that interests you?