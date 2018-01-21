Chael Sonnen vs. Rampage Jackson Full Fight Video Highlights

Former UFC superstars Chael Sonnen and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson got the Bellator heavyweight grand prix rolling with a quarterfinal round match-up in the main event of last night’s (Sat., Jan. 20, 2018) Bellator 192 from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

In the second straight Bellator fight that’s played to his strengths, Sonnen used his wrestling as expected to control Jackson enough to earn a 29-28 sweep on the cards for a unanimous decision.

With the win, “The American Gangster” has now defeated two former champions in a row and will advance to the next round of the heavyweight tournament.

Watch the highlights of his victory over “Rampage” via MMA Fighting right here: