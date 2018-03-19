Cat Zingano Reveals Target Date For UFC Return

Former title contender Cat Zingano appears to be back on a full-time basis as an active MMA fighter.

After taking a nearly two-year break from competition, she returned to action at the UFC’s latest PPV event.

As seen on the preliminary card of the UFC 222 pay-per-view event (March 3, 2018) on FOX Sports 1 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the former title challenger dropped a split decision to Ketlen Vieira.

This marked her third straight loss, which also meant that she had not won a fight in three years since defeating current bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 178.

Despite the bad string of fights, she has her focus on all the positive aspects of fight week and fighting once again.

“I had fun. I had a good time,” Zingano told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “From the weigh-ins, from the whole fight week, everything just kind of fell together and I felt strong, I felt confident. I missed all of it and I loved that I missed it. That meant a lot to me to miss it. “I walked through so much to just get here and to stay here and to still be on top of my game and to still be training. Camp went as good as possible, a couple of catastrophes here and there just like life goes, but whatever, I was just excited to get there.”

It should be noted that injuries have played a big part in Zingano’s cage time for the past few years as she fought once in 2015, 2016 and this year.

She already has a date in mind for her next fight, and that is at the upcoming event in Chile, which is slated to take place on May 19, 2018, at Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.