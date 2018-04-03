Carlos Condit Receives New Opponent For UFC on FOX 29

Yesterday (April 2, 2018), news broke indicating that Matt Brown had suffered a knee injury that would force him out of his upcoming UFC on FOX 29 bout against Carlos Condit.

However, it appears as if Condit will remain on the card, as MMAFighting.com has confirmed a report from Combate revealing that Alex Oliveira will step up on short notice to replace Brown.

Oliveira is 4-1-1 in his last six bouts, picking up victories over James Moontasri, Will Brooks, Tim Means and Ryan LaFlare. Most recently, he suffered a stoppage loss to Yancy Medeiros at UFC 218 in one of 2017’s best fights.

Condit, meanwhile, has lost six of his last eight bouts and is currently riding a disappointing three-fight losing streak that includes losses to Robbie Lawler, Demian Maia and Neil Magny.

UFC on FOX 29 is set to take place April 14, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona and will be headlined by an intriguing lightweight bout between Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier.