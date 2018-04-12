Carlos Condit Looking To Regain Killer Instinct He Lost In Magny Defeat

Carlos Condit earned the nickname ‘The Natural Born Killer’ through many a bloody and brutal battle. Condit’s slick Muay Thai and dogged determination have won fans over with a fighting style that took him to the interim welterweight title.

But Condit didn’t look the same in his last outing against Neil Magny at UFC 219, which occurred after a lengthy self imposed 16-month layoff.

Condit revealed this at Wednesday’s open workout via MMA Fighting leading into UFC On FOX 29:

“In the [Magny] fight, it was odd. I felt super lazy and lackadaisical, and I didn’t realize it until I was kind of in the midst of the fight, that I was like, I just kinda didn’t have — I don’t know. I don’t know what it was.” “Obviously it wasn’t a great fight for me, and I don’t feel like I was myself, and I’m really looking forward to this fight, getting out there and being myself again. “Proximity to danger definitely brings out the best in me. If it’s somebody who’s, like, threatening my safety and well-being, it definitely I think brings the tiger out. And Matt was that fight, and I think the fight with ‘Cowboy’ Oliveira will be that as well.”

Condit says changes to his preparation have improved his mindset going into his fight with ‘Cowboy’ Oliveira.

Whereas he was coming off of a 16-month layoff leading into the fight with Magny, this fight will be a quick turnaround, and Condit says he would have fought sooner if Matt Brown hadn’t pulled out of their matchup.

“A lot of it was in the preparation. I put in a legit serious camp and I feel like I’m all-in. I was all-in in training camp. Like, I really, really pushed hard. In the past I’ve had really big fights, put in really, really hard training camps. And this last one [against Magny], I trained hard, but I don’t think that I — I don’t know, I wasn’t all-in. “In training, in my preparation, in my mindset, I’ve been all-in for this fight since the beginning, so I think that’s part of it.”

Do you expect a different Carlos Condit this time around?