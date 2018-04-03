Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG II Called Off Following Alvarez PED Suspension

Boxing’s biggest fight just got called off.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez was temporarily suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) on March 23 for testing positive for banned substance clenbuterol twice this February, and an official anti-doping complaint was filed against him by NSAC executive director Bob Bennett on March 29.

That put his May 5 rematch with Gennady Golvkin from Las Vegas in jeopardy, and now boxing fans have been forced to swallow the worst possible news.

Word arrived this afternoon (Tues., April 3, 2018) that the fight has been called off when Eric Gomez, CEO of Alvarez’ promotion company Golden Boy Productions, confirmed the news during a media conference call via Brian Campbell of CBS:

Golden Boy's Eric Gomez announces on conference call they are canceling May 5 Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin rematch. — Brian Campbell (@BCampbellCBS) April 3, 2018

Alvarez’ team has denied any wrongdoing on their fighters’ behalf, instead citing trace amounts of clenbuterol in contaminated meat in his native Mexico where he’s been training. Clenbuterol has been found in tainted meats in Mexico and China, so much so that VADA has had a warning about the scenario for years.

However, it didn’t get Alvarez off of an anti-doping violation, and the boxing superstar will have his chance to plead his case in front of the NSAC on April 18. He faces a potential one-year suspension for a first-time offender, but that could be cut in half in the commission sides with him.

Then, and only then, will fight fans find out if the awaited rematch with Golovkin will happen anytime soon.