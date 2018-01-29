Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin Rematch Confirmed

The rematch is finally set.

According to HBO Boxing, the highly anticipated rematch between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin has finally been agreed upon to take place on May 5, 2018.

A location for the bout has not yet been confirmed.

Alvarez, the reigning Ring middleweight champion, and Golovkin, the current WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO first did battle this past September in a 12-round bout that was ultimately deemed a draw. Many, however, felt as if “GGG” should’ve received the nod, and judge Adelaide Byrd came under extreme fire for her ludicrous 118-110 card in favor of “Canelo”.

Either way, both men proved that they are at the top of the 160-pound division and the score will now be settled in the coming months.

Prior to the first fight, Alvarez had won seven-straight fights since dropping a decision loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013. His most notable victories in that stretch came over the likes of Erislandy Lara, Miguel Cotto, Amir Khan and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Golovkin, on the other hand, possessed a perfect 37-0 record prior to his first meeting with Alvarez. 33 of those victories have come by way of knockout and the Kazakh slugger owns notable wins over the likes of David Lemieux, Kell Brook and Daniel Jacobs.

How do you expect the rematch to play out?