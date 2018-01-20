Calvin Kattar Finishes Shane Burgos In Final Round

Fireworks were provided in a clash between Calvin Kattar and Shane Burgos.

The tilt took place on the main card of UFC 220. TD Garden played host to the bout in Boston, Massachusetts. Kattar did his hometown proud with a huge victory.

A left uppercut landed for Kattar. He scored with two jabs. Burgos landed a body kick and a right hand over the top. Kattar’s front kick found the mark.

Early in round two, Kattar stayed committed to the jab. Burgos fired off leg kicks in response. An uppercut to the body was there for Burgos. Kattar shot in and landed an elbow on the break. Blood trickled from the nose of Kattar.

Burgos countered a leg kick with a left hand. He found success with combinations to the body. Burgos put the pressure on and Kattar appeared to slow down a bit.

A clean right hand landed for Kattar. He followed that up with an uppercut that sent Burgos to the canvas. Kattar finished Burgos in the final round.

Final Result: Calvin Kattar def. Shane Burgos via TKO (strikes) – R3, 0:32