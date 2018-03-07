Brian Ortega Explains Motivation Before Defeating Frankie Edgar

Brian Ortega is riding high on top of the world right now.

As for the reason? It’s due to his most recent victory in the Octagon under the UFC banner.

In the co-main event of Saturday’s (March 3, 2018) UFC 222 event on pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Ortega scored a big victory over former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar.

UFC President Dana White has already made it known in interviews after the fight that Ortega would be the next challenger for the featherweight title currently held by Max Holloway, who was originally supposed to face Edgar in the main event of UFC 222.

Appearing on The MMA Hour on Monday, Ortega gave insight into his motivation leading into this fight against the MMA legend.

So what was that motivation? Well, it came from his inner circle, and his brother was the driving force behind his upset over the former UFC champion.