Brian Ortega Becomes First Fighter To Finish Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar was finished for the first time in his career by Brian Ortega.

In a bout dubbed, “the people’s main event,” featherweights Edgar and Ortega went head-to-head. The bout served as UFC 222’s co-main event. The action was held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Edgar landed a leg kick early. “The Answer” put the pressure on early with his strikes. A right hand over the top was there for Edgar. Ortega kept getting hit with combinations. He landed a jumping kick to the body. Edgar caught a kick and went for a takedown, but he wanted no part of Ortega’s choke attempt. Ortega stunned Edgar with an elbow and landed a combination. He knocked out “The Answer” with an uppercut. Holy cow!

Final Result: Brian Ortega def. Frankie Edgar via KO (strikes) – R1, 4:44