Breaking: Brock Lesnar Re-Signs With WWE, Putting UFC Return On Hold

Brock Lesnar’s latest UFC return will have to wait for now.

Five days after UFC President Dana White revealed the hulking former UFC heavyweight champion would be returning to the octagon in the near future, a report arrived today from WWE.com that Lesnar had instead re-signed with the pro-wrestling leader and would be rematching Roman Reigns.

Lesnar faced Reigns in the main event of last night’s (Sun., April 8, 2018) WrestleMania XXXIV, defeating him and retaining the WWE Universal title.

Long one of the UFC’s biggest PPV stars, Lesnar was last seen defeating Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in July 2016. He was suspended by USADA after testing positive for estrogen blockers, however, and it was thought the 40-year-old behemoth’s MMA career was done.

Talk of him returning for yet another octagon run heated up in recent months, however, and White hinted that Lesnar could face the winner of July’s heavyweight super fight between champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

It appears WWE was able to talk him out of that, at least for now, by opening their checkbook for what was most definitely a sum befitting of ‘The Beast.’