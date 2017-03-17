Video: Gennady Golovkin & Daniel Jacobs Face Off In New York

Unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin is set to return to action this weekend (March 18, 2017), as he’ll headline an HBO pay-per-view (PPV) card against Daniel Jacobs at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Golovkin, the reigning WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO titleholder, is one of the most feared punchers in the sport, as he possesses a perfect 36-0 professional record with 33 knockouts. He has also scored 23 consecutive T/KO victories and is coming off of a stoppage victory over Kell Brook last September in London.

Jacobs, on the other hand, currently holds the WBA’s regular title. The New York native holds a 32-1 professional record with 29 knockouts. He is coming off of a TKO victory over Sergio Mora last September.

Watch “GGG” and Jacobs face off for the final time before they meet in the squared circle below courtesy of HBO:

