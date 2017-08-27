Twitter Reacts To Floyd Mayweather Knocking Out Conor McGregor

The biggest prize fight in history went down tonight, as Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather locked horns tonight (Saturday, August 26, 2017) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

McGregor acquitted himself well early, but Mayweather’s superior cardio and skill took control down the stretch. “Money” scored a 10-8 in the ninth, and he closed the show about a minute into the next frame. McGregor never went down, but referee Byrd had seen enough after Mayweather blasted an exhausted McGregor with several blistering right hands.

See how Twitter reacted to this blockbuster bout below:

ESPN's Sal Palantonio reporting that they are delaying Mayweather-McGregor fight to deal with PPV issues. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 27, 2017

McGregor’s MMA life is kicking in. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) August 27, 2017

Holy shit, Ronda would fuck up Floyd so bad — Coach Edmund (@CoachEdmund) August 27, 2017

if McGregor still in driver's seat come round R7 then its time to get excited — T. P. Grant (@TP_Grant) August 27, 2017

This is looking like the McGregor vs Diaz fights. Conor with a fast, high paced start but slowing down severely and the tide turns. — Fury's Fight Picks (@FurysFightPicks) August 27, 2017

CMac is slowing down and #Mayweather is picking up on it. Constant FWD pressure is a motherfucka!! Conor still landing well. — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) August 27, 2017

conor wants to bodyslam him so bad lol — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) August 27, 2017

6-0 Connor — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) August 27, 2017

And let's be clear if this was a REAL fight it would of been game over a long time ago. — Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) August 27, 2017

Say what you want, but McGregor took his shot, made an improbable fight happen, went 10 rounds with a great boxer in his boxing debut. pic.twitter.com/3DJ9JQg2QH — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) August 27, 2017

No one takes losses better than Conor McGregor. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) August 27, 2017

???????????????????????? — Jose Aldo Junior (@josealdojunior) August 27, 2017

Conor McGregor loses nothing tonight. Only gains. He never hit the canvas. Never came even close to quitting. Made Floyd fight entertaining. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 27, 2017

People ask me I just say I know it will go more than 3 rounds ???????????? — nick diaz (@nickdiaz209) August 27, 2017

Jim Gray does an amazing job of making every single interview awkward — Sean McCorkle (@BigSexyMcCorkle) August 27, 2017

McGregor's self-analysis is probably my favorite thing about him. Always honest, no excuses, insightful. #MayewatherMcGregor — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) August 27, 2017

The Ref in the Mayweather McGregor fight. #MayweatherVsMcGregor pic.twitter.com/y4FcxHStfB — Naya Rodriguez (@NayaWritesStuff) August 27, 2017

One judge had it 8-1 Floyd at the point of the stoppage. pic.twitter.com/mNKjBGObsX — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) August 27, 2017

Tips your caps To @TheNotoriousMMA , took TBE 10 fucking rounds .. great show for the world of MMA @ufc #greatWork — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) August 27, 2017

Who said mma fighters can't box? Hats off to both warriors for the entertaining fight!! ????✌???? — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) August 27, 2017

Current Dana White Threat Level: Mint Green pic.twitter.com/nf6cZpp8e9 — smoogy (@smoogymma) August 27, 2017

Trained our hardest and gave it our best shot. Came up short this time but we'll be back. Win or Learn ???? — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) August 27, 2017

@TheNotoriousMMA u are the man brother!! U fought the best of our time in his game and fought like a champ. We are all proud of you. DC @ufc — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 27, 2017

Conor can walk away with his head held high. Won more rds vs Floyd than Canelo & Berto, and thats just facts. The 100 mil don't hurt either. — #HalfTheBattle (@BestFightPicks) August 27, 2017

The best fight in boxing is still to come. #CaneloGGG pic.twitter.com/Eo4cepRNjz — GoldenBoyPromotions (@GoldenBoyBoxing) August 27, 2017