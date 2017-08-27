Home boxing Twitter Reacts To Floyd Mayweather Knocking Out Conor McGregor

Twitter Reacts To Floyd Mayweather Knocking Out Conor McGregor

Mark J. Rebilas for USA TODAY Sports

The biggest prize fight in history went down tonight, as Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather locked horns tonight (Saturday, August 26, 2017) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

McGregor acquitted himself well early, but Mayweather’s superior cardio and skill took control down the stretch. “Money” scored a 10-8 in the ninth, and he closed the show about a minute into the next frame. McGregor never went down, but referee Byrd had seen enough after Mayweather blasted an exhausted McGregor with several blistering right hands.

See how Twitter reacted to this blockbuster bout below:

