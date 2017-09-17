Home boxing Twitter Reacts To Controversial GGG vs. Alvarez Draw

Twitter Reacts To Controversial GGG vs. Alvarez Draw

By
Matt McNulty
-
0
SHARE

Judging played a pivotal role in one of the biggest boxing matches of 2017, so much so that an otherwise exciting fight actually ended up leaving a sour taste in fight fans’ mouths.

While Gennady Golovkin’s signature pressure seemed to have won him yet another fight, the judges’ scorecards felt as though he and Canelo Alvarez fought to a draw.

Boxers and mixed martial artists alike took to Twitter immediately after the draw was announced and as you can imagine, none of them were happy about the result.

Did GGG do enough to bea Alvarez? Or do you agree with the judges’ scorecards?

NEXT: Pic: Check Out The Controversial GGG vs. Canelo Scorecards

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR