Twitter Reacts To Controversial GGG vs. Alvarez Draw

Judging played a pivotal role in one of the biggest boxing matches of 2017, so much so that an otherwise exciting fight actually ended up leaving a sour taste in fight fans’ mouths.

While Gennady Golovkin’s signature pressure seemed to have won him yet another fight, the judges’ scorecards felt as though he and Canelo Alvarez fought to a draw.

Boxers and mixed martial artists alike took to Twitter immediately after the draw was announced and as you can imagine, none of them were happy about the result.

NSAC That is DISGUSTING!!!!!!!!! — Dana White (@danawhite) September 17, 2017

118-110?!?!?! WTF?!?!?! — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) September 17, 2017

Boxing is a mad game. pic.twitter.com/Nyzywv8H7O — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 17, 2017

Adelaide bird gave Canelo 10 rounds lmao — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 17, 2017

I had Canelo winning due to better power shots… You'll hear or read these other people say otherwise but boxing is based on damage n power — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) September 17, 2017

Boxing is fucking rigged ???? — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) September 17, 2017

Did they bring these judges over from Australia? ???? #CaneloGGG — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) September 17, 2017

Ref who scored 10 rounds for #Canelo pic.twitter.com/qrjTCxNfW5 — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) September 17, 2017

That's trash but I'm good with a rematch!

GGG won that… — Anthony Johnson (@Anthony_Rumble) September 17, 2017

Did GGG do enough to bea Alvarez? Or do you agree with the judges’ scorecards?