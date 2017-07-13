Twitter Reacts To Horrible Mayweather vs. McGregor Presser From Brooklyn

Well, a third stop on theMayweather and McGregor world tour took the star fighters to Brooklyn, but this time the scene could not produce the same fireworks as yesterday’s epic event from Toronto.

With over 13,000 people packed into the Barclays Center on Thursday night, the tension was palpable while waiting for “The Notorious” to arrive. It took McGregor quite some time to show up, but when he did, he couldn’t match the excitement generated in Los Angeles and Toronto on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Once again, the crowd appeared to support the Irishman, but Mayweather came prepared and generally seemed to enjoy himself in the presence of McGregor’s insane brand of self-promotion. It was “Money” who did the most by showering McGregor in one-dollar bills and even ‘forming Voltron’ around his Irish opponent, but overall, the event just didn’t quite deliver.

Check out what the fight world had to say about the lackluster night of trash talk between two of the world’s best self-promoters:

Showing up late to Barclays hurt everyone involved. Let out a lot of air out of the balloon. #MayMacWorldTour — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 14, 2017

Energy wasn't the same in Brooklyn. Sorry NY. While Floyd's shtick was the same, Conor's effort aside from the outfit was not quite there. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 14, 2017

These catchphrases are old and Floyd is struggling. Conor is getting wound up though… #MayMacWorldTour — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) July 14, 2017

That round goes to floyd #MayMacTour — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 14, 2017

Knew I recognised those 2 lads he had up there with him pic.twitter.com/GHv7BRs6f6 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) July 14, 2017