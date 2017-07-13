Home boxing Twitter Reacts To Horrible Mayweather vs. McGregor Presser From Brooklyn

Twitter Reacts To Horrible Mayweather vs. McGregor Presser From Brooklyn

Matt McNulty
Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Well, a third stop on theMayweather and McGregor world tour took the star fighters to Brooklyn, but this time the scene could not produce the same fireworks as yesterday’s epic event from Toronto.

With over 13,000 people packed into the Barclays Center on Thursday night, the tension was palpable while waiting for “The Notorious” to arrive. It took McGregor quite some time to show up, but when he did, he couldn’t match the excitement generated in Los Angeles and Toronto on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Once again, the crowd appeared to support the Irishman, but Mayweather came prepared and generally seemed to enjoy himself in the presence of McGregor’s insane brand of self-promotion. It was “Money” who did the most by showering McGregor in one-dollar bills and even ‘forming Voltron’ around his Irish opponent, but overall, the event just didn’t quite deliver.

Check out what the fight world had to say about the lackluster night of trash talk between two of the world’s best self-promoters:

