Boxing Champ Says Mayweather vs. McGregor Is Good For The Sport

Boxing champ Andre Ward is one of the very few boxers claiming the recently-announced Mayweather vs. McGregor boxing bout is good for the time-honored sweet science.

Ward is currently the top pound-for-pound boxer in the world right now since Floyd Mayweather retired and is slated to rematch P4P No. 2 Sergey Kovalev tomorrow. Heading into the pivotal match-up, Ward discussed his thoughts on the hybrid boxer vs. mixed martial artist showdown with Fight Hub TV (via MMA Fighting):

“I think it’s good for boxing. I like it. I’m gonna watch it. I don’t really have an opinion about it in terms of a negative sense. It’s cool. It’s all good. “I think if you don’t want to watch it, you don’t have to tune in. You don’t have to follow the build up. You can turn the channel or not read it. I’m not here to promote their fight but I think that the attention that all us fighters are getting – you know, we’re asked about it every time we do an interview from mainstream media – I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I think it can be good, just understand what you’re signing up for. Understand what it is.” “I think it’s kind of cool that he’s going for 50 in a unique, different way like this instead of just fighting an average guy. And he’s getting paid to do it so you can’t knock that.”

So far, those in the boxing world have regarded the bout in a fairly negative light. Teddy Atlas, Kathy Duva and others have brushed off the significance of it, with some like Oscar De La Hoya going so far as to say it will hurt boxing’ stature.

Ward takes on Sergey Kovalev in a rematch of their first fight on Saturday June 17.