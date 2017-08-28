Snoop Dogg Blasts Conor McGregor Following His Loss To Floyd Mayweather

One UFC commentator took the opportunity to put UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor on blast following his TKO loss to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, Jr. on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada. This bout will likely be the most lucrative fight of all time. Mayweather stopped him in the 10th round.

With McGregor losing the bout, several former foes and several boxing personalities have taken several shots at the UFC champion. That includes rap icon Snoop Dogg, who serves as a commentator on the alternate “Snoopcast” commentary for the Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series, which airs on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

The rapper took to his Instagram account immediately after the fight where he went on an expletive-laden tirade against McGregor and his failure.

“50 and 0 n****. The motherf***ing champ, n****. 50 and 0. F*** that motherf***ing punkass McGregor, you b****. F*** him. Motherf***ing champ, n****.

“Yeah, n****. That’s what you get for coming to a motherf***ing gang fight with a butter knife you b***ass motherf***er. F*** you, n****. Money Team champ, n****. Where the party at, Floyd? Yeaaah!

“Hey, 50 and 0, n****. Hey, McGregor a bad motherf***er though. I’ll give him his, he got heart. He got heart.”

With all of that being said, Dogg then ended the evening with a final compliment towards McGregor, which is a bit odd. Hey, maybe his negative comments towards the UFC champion was just in the heat of the moment.

“Good win tonight champ. Good fight McGregor, that was a great f***ing fight, man. Now we celebrate.”