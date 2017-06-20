Quote: Mayweather Will KO McGregor In Three

Last week, it was finally announced that legendary former five division world champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather would officially be coming out of retirement to take on UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in a boxing match on August 26, 2017 in Las Vegas.

Since then, much of the talk has come from McGregor’s side, as the Irishman’s team has showed nothing but confidence. Mayweather, on the other hand, hasn’t said much.

Many in the combat sports world, however, are indeed expecting Mayweather to win. After all, “Money” is one of the very best boxers of his generation, while McGregor has never competed in a professional boxing match to date.

In fact, longtime boxing coach Angelo Reyes, a product of the legendary Freddie Roach, feels as if Mayweather will finish McGregor early:

“Mayweather will knock him out in three (rounds) or less,” Reyes told MMAJunkie Radio. “Everybody thinks, ‘Oh, well, Floyd is just going to dance around.’ Not in this fight. And he doesn’t dance around. I don’t think he dances around anyway. You have to truly understand the craft of boxing to really understand what he does.”

Despite having never stepped into the squared circle, McGregor has taken on fighters in the Octagon who possess a boxing-based style, most notably Nate Diaz, who the “Notorious” one fought twice in 2016. Reyes used these bouts to back up his prediction regarding Mayweather-McGregor:

“Arguable. I can argue it,” Reyes said. “(McGregor) didn’t dominate Nate Diaz. … I’m just saying that he didn’t beat the heck out of Nate Diaz.”

Simply put. Reyes feels that if McGregor couldn’t ‘dominate Diaz, then he certainly doesn’t stand a chance against Mayweather.

What are your thoughts?