Pic: Check Out The Controversial GGG vs. Canelo Scorecards

With GGG vs Canelo Alvarez in the books as a draw, the highly anticipated bout ended in controversial albeit exciting fashion.

Just weeks after Mayweather vs McGregor, Golovkin vs. Alvarez was largely considered to be the real boxing superfight of 2017 by boxing purists. But after 12 back-and-forth rounds, the two champions fought to a draw, and not without some controversy.

One judge, Adalaide Byrd, actually scored the fight 118-110 in Alvarez’s favor, much to the surprise of fans and pundits alike. Most fans argued that GGG had done enough to win the fight, having kept Canelo on the back foot with his trademark constant pressure.

While both men certainly had their moments, Golovkin appeared to land the harder shots, and really began turning the tides in round five.

Check out the official scorecards for yourself! Do you agree with the judges on this one? Or was Golovkin robbed of a career-defining victory?