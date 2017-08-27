Paulie Malignaggi Reacts To Conor McGregor’s Boxing Debut

The biggest fight of the century is now in the books.

The fight did live up to the hype and as a promise to the fans, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. did deliver a finish on Saturday night in his boxing showdown with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. It was a back and forth tough battle.

Over the past few weeks, there had been a lot of trash talk between McGregor and retired two-time boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi. If you recall, the two fighters sparred together twice in Las Vegas, Nevada. As a result of those sparring sessions, there has been a big fallout.

The reason for the fallout is due to Malignaggi being critical of McGregor and the way that he was portrayed by McGregor on social media. Malignaggi had stated in several interviews that he got the better of McGregor. UFC President Dana White released footage of McGregor landing some hard, clean shots on Malignaggi.

There were photos of McGregor showboating with his hands behind his back during their first eight-round sparring session. Then, a second photo came out of McGregor looking down at Malignaggi on the canvas. Malignaggi said that moment was the result of a pushdown. However, by looking at the video footage, it appears that Malignaggi was actually knocked down by strikes.

Now, with the fight in the books, Malignaggi has reacted to McGregor’s TKO loss to Mayweather Jr. Malignaggi spoke about the fight during the Showtime post-fight show, which you can watch here:

“He [McGregor] can give you a lot of unorthodox looks and can be a little bit confusing, especially the first time that you see him. Of course, he’s still a rookie, and after a certain amount of unorthodox looks, he runs out of ideas. And that is kind of what happened tonight. The pressure was applied more and more. Good start, confusing look at first but once you get the hang of it, then he doesn’t have any more ideas.”

Malignaggi also tweeted out the following about the fight:

“Who remembers the movie “The Great White Hype?”. Classic Movie wasn’t it? Funny as hell lol.”

“You just gotta watch the 12 rounds UNEDITED that I did with him in half ass shape to know that. Let’s see if they release it now, all of it.”

