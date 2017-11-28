Oscar De La Hoya Continues To Call Out Conor McGregor

More boxers are calling out UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has thrown his name into the hat to fight McGregor. Keep in mind that he left his pro boxing career behind in 2008 after suffering a loss to Manny Pacquiao.

Since then, he’s carved out a prominent position for himself as a boxing promoter and has showcased a large stable of talent including Canelo Alvarez, Miguel Cotto, and Jorge Linares among many others.

“You know I’m competitive,” De La Hoya said in a recent interview with ESPN. “I still have it in me. I’ve been secretly training, secretly training. I’m faster than ever and stronger than ever. I know I can take out Conor McGregor in two rounds. “I’ll come back for that fight. Two rounds. Just one more [fight]. I’m calling him out. Two rounds, that’s all I need. That’s all I’m going to say. You heard it on Golden Boy Radio. Two rounds, that’s all I need. “Let’s get it straight: In the cage, he would freaking destroy me. He would freaking destroy me. Only in the ring,” De La Hoya said. I’ve been working out for the last five months. [My confidence] is how I feel now from my training. I don’t know what it is, but I’ll tell you now that I’ve never felt so good before in my life. Every day just keeps getting better. Life is good,” De La Hoya said. “Life is a struggle; life is hard. It’s not all peaches and cream, but life is life, and you have to think about the solution of what you have to do to keep walking.”

“The Golden Boy” even claims he would be able to win by knockout in as short as two rounds. The original callout was made during his appearance on Dash Radio.

TMZ decided to confirm if he was serious about his comments. Thus, they reached out to the boxing legend himself when they recently caught up with him.

“Do you not see me that I’m in shape?” De La Hoya said in response, and afterward paraphrasing a line from Guns N’ Roses’ “Paradise City.”